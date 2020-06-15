Madhya Pradesh: Man Develops Contactless Sensor Bell For Temple Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As religious places have been reopened in parts of India, a temple in Madhya Pradesh has come up with an innovative way to avoid contact in the time of coronavirus. According to ANI, the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple installed a sensor in temple bell so that worshippers can ring it without touching it. The ‘contactless bell’ rings when it is able to detect the presence of people nearby.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Contactless bell has been installed at Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur. Temple administration says, "It works on proximity sensor (able to detect the presence of nearby objects without physical contact)". #COVID19 (12.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/4ngoGDh0Mp — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Netizens applaud Khan

As per reports, the ingenious idea was developed by Nehru Khan. While speaking to ANI, Khan said, “We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard”. Since shared, the elderly man behind the ingenious idea has been lauded by several internet users.

While one user called it ‘excellent work’, others wrote, “Many many claps to the effort and good mind that protects the society”. One netizen also said, “Just like we salute to our soldiers, another Salute to such all Real non-politician Secular Man of the country”.

