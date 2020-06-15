Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Man Develops Contactless Sensor Bell For Temple Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As religious places have been reopened in parts of India, a temple in Madhya Pradesh has come up with an innovative way to avoid contact in the time of COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh

As religious places have been reopened in parts of India, a temple in Madhya Pradesh has come up with an innovative way to avoid contact in the time of coronavirus. According to ANI, the Mandsaur Pashupatinath temple installed a sensor in temple bell so that worshippers can ring it without touching it. The ‘contactless bell’ rings when it is able to detect the presence of people nearby. 

Netizens applaud Khan 

As per reports, the ingenious idea was developed by Nehru Khan. While speaking to ANI, Khan said, “We listen to azan, so I thought clanging of bells should also be heard”. Since shared, the elderly man behind the ingenious idea has been lauded by several internet users. 

While one user called it ‘excellent work’, others wrote, “Many many claps to the effort and good mind that protects the society”. One netizen also said, “Just like we salute to our soldiers, another Salute to such all  Real non-politician  Secular Man of the country”. 

