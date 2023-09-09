Man Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire In Bengal

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted to death in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday after he came in contact with a live wire while working on a high-tension line, police said.

The deceased, identified as Dipankar Mondal, was working on a high-voltage line in Maheshpur area under the Kaliachak Police Station limits, and he died after coming in contact with the live electric wire, a senior officer said.

During the repair work, there was no power supply in the line, but all of a sudden, it became live causing the death of the contractual worker, he said.

One more contractual worker Ananda Mondal was injured in the incident, the officer said.

Both the workers were taken to a hospital where Dipankar was declared brought dead, he added.