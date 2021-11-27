Man Dies In Road Mishap In Kolkata

A man was run over and killed by a speeding bus in Salt Lake area on Saturday morning, police said.

The man, identified as Bhola Valmiki, a resident of Bihar's Gaya district had come to the city to appear in a job interview, a police officer said.

"The accident happened when the man was alighting from a bus near Benfish more in Salt Lake Sector V when another bus from Techno India side came speeding towards them and in the process he was mowed down," the officer added.

Bystanders took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"The body has been sent to post mortem. His family members have been informed about the mishap. We will hand over the body once the post mortem is over," he said.

Police seized the bus but the driver is absconding, the officer added.

