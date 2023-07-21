Man Dies Of Electrocution In Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

A 22-year-old person lost his life due to electrocution at Vishwakarma Colony in Kalinidi Kunj, Delhi, on Thursday afternoon. Danish who used to work as a mason was working on developing a pit wall when the incident occurred.

The pit wall that had been damaged due to the recent overflow of the Yamuna river in parts of Delhi. This pit wall was important for installing the private water pump that was to supply water to another man named Dinesh’s house.

Unfortunately, even though the water pump was removed, the loose wires were not taken out. When Danish entered the pit around 2.30 pm, he got electrocuted. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

To save Danish, Dinesh's wife Rekha also came forward to help. However, she also got electrocuted in the process. Rekha has been admitted to the hospital, where she is getting treatment.

Rekha was first admitted to a private hospital, but in need of better treatment, she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the Delhi Police have registered the case under Section 304-A.

"It is an unfortunate incident that was reported from Vishwarkarma Colony, where the pit had gotten damaged due to recent floods. In this case, they had to change the water pump. While the water pump was removed, the owners had not removed the loose wires that were spread in the pit and led to the accident. We have registered the case in this matter," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Delhi Police.

It is important to note that Sakshi Ahuja (35)—a mother of two—lost her life due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station last month.