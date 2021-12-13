Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Raid For Son-in-law In UP Village

A 50-year-old man died of a heart failure when police raided his house in Shamli district here searching for his son-in-law, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nafees of Bidoli village of the district.

According to Jhinjhana Police Station SHO Shyamvir Singh, a raid was conducted to nab one Munir who was wanted in a case of clash.

Reportedly, Munir, a resident of Ramda village, was hiding at his father-in-law’s house.

During the search of the house, Nafees suffered a heart attack and died, while Munir managed to escape, Singh said.

Nafees’ family later staged a protest and blamed police for his death.

