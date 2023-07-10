Man drowns in Gurugram village pond amid rain, cousin untraced

A man, hailing from Rajasthan's Churu district, drowned while bathing in a natural pond in Gairatpur Bas village amid heavy rain in Gurugram on Sunday, with his cousin who was with him still untraced, police said.

The NDRF and civil defence teams recovered the body of one of them late evening.

The search for the other cousin continued till late 8 pm when it was called off. Search for him will continue tomorrow, said an official.

According to police, 33-year-old Jaikant, a worker at a private firm in Gurugram, and 20-year-old Aditya had on Sunday afternoon gone to the pond to bathe in it. But after some time, they disappeared into the water.

Some locals informed the police about their possible drowning, after teams of civil defence and NDRF were rushed to the pond and a search for the two was taken up.

Civil Defence Officer Nirbhay Bedi, who is engaged in the search operation, said that information about the drowning of the men was received at 3 pm.

"One of the dead bodies was recovered at 6 pm, while the body of the other could not be found till 8 pm. The search operation continues," Bedi said.

Satish Kumar, SHO, Badshahpur Police Station said a police team is on the spot and search is on for Aditya.