Man Found Dead With Deep Injuries On Neck In Delhi's Jamia Nagar, Probe Underway

A 27-year-old man was found dead with deep injuries on his neck in a house in southeast Jamia Nagar on Wednesday, informed police. The man identified as Alfaf Wahim was a resident of Batla House, Jamia Nagar.

Right after police were informed about the incident, it reached the spot. The police received the information of a dead man in the house that was located on the second floor of the Batla house. The crime teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Rohini also reached the site to investigate.

After physically inquiring about the body, police found deep injuries on the neck of the deceased person. The police said that CCTV is being checked to find more information.

"The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway", the police stated.

Bhajanpura murder case

Similarly, on Tuesday another man was killed and another person was injured after some unknown miscreants shot him in North Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The man has been identified as Harpreet Gill, who was a resident of the Bhajanpura area. The other injured Govind Singh is also from Bhajanpura and is currently getting medical treatment.

As per the police, the two were traveling in a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura when the assailants opened fire at them.

A case has been lodged in connection with the incident and one person has also been arrested.

(With inputs from ANI)