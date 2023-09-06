Man Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds In Delhi's Harsh Vihar, 3 Accused Arrested

Days after a person was murdered in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, the police have arrested three persons, including two minors. Another accused, a minor, is still abscoding. It has been learnt that the reason behind the murder was robbery. According to sources, one of the accused as been identified as Abhishek Thakur (21), while the names of other two accused has not been revealed yet.

The deseased has been identified as a 25-years-old man named Salman, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Salman used to run a water cart near Jyoti Nagar. He spoke to his mother around 10:30 pm on Thursday and his family was unable to reach him ever since, police said.

The accused waylaid the victim on a lonely stretch near Shamshan Ghar, Mandoli in order to rob him. When he resisted, one accused held the victim in a choke position from behind, while Abhishek Thakur stabbed him multiple times with a knife. They robbed the victim's phone and some cash (about Rs 500) and ran away from the spot leaving the victim on the road.

After committing the murder, the accused took an auto and reached Narela, where they slept at a relative’s house. The accused named Abhishek sold the robbed phone for about Rs 1600 the next day. Notably, the robbed phone has been recovered by the Delhi police. In addition to this, the police has also revovered blood stained knife and clothes.

The Delhi Police registered a case in the matter and has launched an investigation. Efforts are being made to apprehend the fourth associate, who is also a minor.