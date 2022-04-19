Man gets 10 year RI in 17-year-old rape case

Diphu (Assam), Apr 19 (PTI) A court in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has convicted a man of raping a minor in a 17-year-old case and handed him 10 year rigorous imprisonment.

The court of additional sessions judge Misbahul Hasan pronounced the sentence on Monday after convicting the man, who has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 failing which he shall undergo imprisonment for another two months.

The man, who was on bail, was taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to jail.

The man had raped a minor girl on October 29, 2005, in Howraghat police station area when she was returning home from school. He had hit the girl on her head which made her unconscious and raped her.

When the girl regained consciousness, she went to a relative's house and narrated the incident based on which her family had filed a case at Howraghat police station.