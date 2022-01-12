Man gets 10 years imprisonment for raping minor girl

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 12 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl five years ago.

POCSO judge Sumita Jena also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, 26-year-old Kalicharan Marandi.

On March 4, 2017, when the seven-year-old girl was going to a field in Tiring block, he lured her to a secluded spot and raped her.

The court also directed the state Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to the girl as compensation.

Nineteen witnesses were examined in the case. PTI CORR HMB NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)