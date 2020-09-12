Man Gives MP Minister Haircut On Stage, Gets Rewarded With Cash To Set Up Salon In Khandwa

A local resident of Madhya Pradesh who had asked for help to set up a barber's shop was rewarded with a cash amount after he showcased his skills to the state forest minister on the stage during a function.

Rohidas had asked the State Forest Minister Vijay Shah for financial aid to start a hair salon. During a function, the minister asked him to demonstrate his skill on the dais by giving him a hair cut and shave. Rohidas, wearing a mask, cut the minister's hair and gave him a shave at the function. Satisfied with the job he did, forest minister Shah paid him Rs 60,000 on the spot. The incident took place at Gulaimal in Khandwa district on Thursday.

"These people are facing problems because of COVID-19 restrictions and are jobless for the last few months. I got my hair cut on the spot to give confidence to people that it is safe if precautions are taken," the minister told PTI.

'Government will provide loans to youth'

Shah said that the money was paid from the minister's discretionary fund. Adding further he also said that the government would provide loans through banks to the youth who want to start their own small businesses. They will only have to repay the principal amount while the state government will pay the interest, the minister asserted.

COIVD-19 Situation in MP

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Friday witnessed the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases at 2,240. Pushing the case count in the state to 83,619, a health official said. With 30 patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 1,691, the official added.



Six deaths were recorded in Indore, five in Gwalior, four in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Vidisha, Sagar, Shahdol and Harda and one death each in Shivpuri, Dhar, Ratlam, Damoh and Narsinghpur. At least 1,651 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 62,936, the official said.



Indore district reported the highest daily spike in the state with 326 fresh cases, followed by Bhopal at 235, Gwalior at 188 and Jabalpur at 170. The latest infections have taken the caseload in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, to 16,090 including 444 mortalities.



Total cases in the state are at 83,619, with 2,240 new cases. Out of which 18,992 are active cases, 62,936 recovered cases and 1,691 deaths.

(With inputs from Agency)