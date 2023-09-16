Man, Grandson Killed In Lightning Strike In HP’s Kangra

A 69-year-old man and his grandson were killed after being struck by lightning in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, officials said on Friday. Thakur Das and his grandson Ankit (19) were grazing goats along with others in Rakh village near Palampur when the incident happened, they said.

Das’ relative Sanjay Kumar, who was with them, survived and reported the incident, they said, adding authorities have dispatched a team to retrieve the bodies and rescue any remaining individuals. In a separate incident, over 60 sheep were reported to have died due to a lightning strike in Mahal Chakban Dhar, a part of the Dharamsala sub-division. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharamshala Dharmesh Ramotra sent a team from the Animal Department to assess and address the situation.