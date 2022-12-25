Man Held At Bihar Airport With Live Cartridges, Magazine

Three live cartridges and a magazine were seized at Darbhanga airport in Bihar on Sunday from the bag of a person who was to board a flight for Mumbai, police said.

According to Amit Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Darbhanga, the passenger's name is Qamaluddin and he has been taken into custody for questioning.

The cartridges and the magazine are of a 9 mm pistol, said the SDPO, adding that Qamluddin has confessed during interrogation that he is named in two police cases in East Champaran, his native district, from where more information about him is being obtained.

He was also carrying some documents, including a press card, which appear to be fake, said the police officer.