Man Held For Demanding Rs 5 Lakh From Builder In Bhiwandi

A history-sheeter who had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a builder in Bhiwandi in Thane district has been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

The 55-year-old accused was held on Thursday from Kongaon for threatening the builder and vandalising the office at his construction site a day earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kishore Khairnar said. PTI COR PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

