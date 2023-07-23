Man Held For Extorting Money Hurt In Police Firing: Officials

A man arrested for allegedly carrying out extortions on behalf of ULFA was injured in police firing when he purportedly tried to attack security personnel in Assam's Dibrugarh district, officials said on Sunday.

The injured person and another woman were apprehended separately on Saturday in joint operations by security forces against alleged extortion demands by the militant outfit, they said.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said joint teams of police, army and CRPF had been carrying out operations in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivsagar and Charaideo districts following reports of extortion demands.

"We had information that some people were carrying out extortion. They were demanding money in the name of ULFA, though it is yet to be ascertained whether they have links with the outfit or not," he said.

The SP said one man was arrested from Khowang in Dibrugarh, while a woman was apprehended near the Dibrugarh University campus on Friday afternoon.

A bag with Rs three lakh inside was recovered from the woman, he added.

"Some cash was recovered from the man. During interrogation, he informed us of more cash in his house and about Rs one lakh was seized from there by our team.

"Later in the night, he said that there was some more money in a nearby village and our team took him to the spot. Our personnel spotted a grenade-type thing in his hand, which he was about to hurl at the security team. Police fired to prevent him and he was shot in his leg," the SP said.

The accused is currently undergoing treatment and is in stable condition, he added.

Referring to the extortion drives and arrests, Director General of Police GP Singh warned against any activity in the name of a banned outfit like the ULFA.

"It may please be informed that collection of money in the name of ULFA (irrespective of genuine or fake) attracts the provision of Sections 17,21,24,26,39 & 40 of the UAP Act since ULFA is a banned terrorist organisation," he Tweeted.

He said that these provisions are for the collection of funds, using proceeds of terrorism, etc, and may lead to forfeiture of property of the persons involved in the collection of funds for ULFA, whether genuine or fake.

The DGP said the district police and security forces have been directed to take firm action against any person involved in making extortion demands and/or collection of such money.

"@assampolice would not let the economic development of the state be held hostage by such persons and take ruthless action per law. People are advised not to be part of such collection of extortion/demanded money," the top cop added.