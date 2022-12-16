Man Held For Having Sex With Dog In Nagpur

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly committing a sexual crime on a stray dog in Nagpur's Hudkeshwar area, a police official said.

A video of the man indulging in the act in a garden in Shahu Nagar area had gone viral on social media.

"He was held on a tip off on Friday morning. He hails from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and works as a labourer here," Inspector Lalit Vartikar of Hudkeshwar police station said.

He has been charged under section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 294 (obscenity) and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official added.