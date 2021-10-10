Man held for killing wife, mother-in-law in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a man for allegedly killing his 21-year-old wife and mother-in-law in southwest Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar area, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Naranum Park in Baba Haridas Nagar, they said.

He has shot dead his wife Nidhi and his mother-in-law Veero (55) over domestic issues, police said.

The weapon has been recovered from his possession and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, police said.

Further details are awaited. PTI NIT HDA

