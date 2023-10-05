Man Held For Molesting And Threatening 14-year-old Girl In Nagpur

The police have arrested a 22-year-old man for molesting a 14-year-old girl and later threatening her in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday. Laxmiprasad Amritsingh Uikey (22), who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, allegedly molested the girl in the early hours of Tuesday when she was sleeping next to her parents at an under-construction site.

Uikey ran away after she raised an alarm, the teen said in her police complaint. However, the accused returned around 7 pm and threatened the girl. This time, her parents managed to catch him, the official said. The Gittikhadan police took the man into custody. A case has been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.