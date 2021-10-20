Man held for raping, assaulting fiancée: Noida police

Noida, Oct 20 (PTI) A Delhi-based man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and assaulting his 21-year-old fiancée, the Noida police said.

The accused, who lived in the Zakir Nagar area of Delhi, was absconding since an FIR was lodged against him on July 17. He was arrested from Kanpur, the police said.

"The accused's fiancée, who lives in Noida, got a police complaint lodged claiming rape and assault by the man in March. She had also claimed that the accused had threatened to harm her if she told anyone about the incident," a police spokesperson said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) 354B (assault on woman with intent to disrobe her), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 39 police station, the official said.

The accused, aged around 30 years, was arrested from Pandunagar in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complainant, she met the accused at a wedding in 2018 and a few days later, his family reached out to her parents with a marriage proposal.

The two families were in talks for the marriage when the accused reached out to her personally over social media platform Instagram, she told the police.

The woman said they had a tiff due to his "objectionable demands" during their internet chats but eventually, things were back on track and they got engaged in January.

"On March 13, I told him that my parents had gone to Delhi for some work. Soon he landed up outside my society and gave me a call, asking me to tell the security guard to allow me to enter. He told me that he got a surprise gift for me and would leave immediately," she told the police.

"However, soon after coming to my flat, he started asking me to get physically intimate with him. When I objected, he hurled abuses at me and tried to emotionally blackmail me. When I still resisted his advances, he assaulted me and then forced himself on me," she alleged.

The woman alleged that she did not talk about the incident to anyone as the accused had threatened to defame her and her family on social media platforms.

"Eventually, my father noticed my changed behaviour and asked about it in June. I narrated my ordeal to him, after which I approached the police to get an FIR lodged," she said. PTI KIS RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)