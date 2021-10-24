Man held for raping elderly woman in Rajasthan

Kota (Raj), Oct 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by Jhalawar police for allegedly raping an elderly woman, police said.

According to police, the 63-year-old woman was on the way to her house on Jaitakhedi road on Saturday when the accused forcibly took her to a nearby deserted field and raped her, and later fled the place.

A complaint was filed by the woman at the Pedawa Police Station against Ranga alias Durgalal Dholi following which an FIR was registered, Ramnarayan, SHO, Padawa police station said.

Ranga was later arrested, police added.

PTI CORR SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)