Man held from MP for duping people through cryptocurrency scheme

Thane, May 8 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising high returns in a cryptocurrency investment scheme, Thane police said on Sunday.

A complaint was received on April 27 at Khadakpada police station after which a case was registered under IPC and MPID Act provisions, an official said.

"The accused was luring investors through social media. As per the complainant, he lost Rs 7.58 lakh as well as the promised returns. We arrested Gautam Shyamparasad Pandey from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM