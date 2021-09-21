Man held in Punjab for trying to damage Ambedkar statue, CM condemns incident

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for trying to cause damage to the statue of BR Ambedkar in Phillaur town of Jalandhar district, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday describing it as a tragic incident.

Channi said an exemplary action will be ensured against the miscreants indulging in these types of dastardly acts.

Bhiku Meena, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, had allegedly tried to damage the statue by throwing a stone and a flower pot at it on Monday night, the statement said.

Channi, in an official statement, described it as a very unfortunate incident which has bruised the psyche of people who respect Baba Sahib Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Constitution.

No one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace in the state, the chief minister said, adding that he has already directed the director general of police (DGP) to enhance surveillance in every nook and corner of the state.

He said being a border state, the situation in Punjab always remains sensitive, but the state government is fully vigilant to deal with it and crush the nefarious designs of anti-social and anti-national elements which try to create unrest in Punjab.

Soliciting fulsome support and cooperation of the people, Channi urged them to play a proactive role in cementing the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood to make Punjab the most peaceful and communally harmonious state. PTI CHS VSD SNE

