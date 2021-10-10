Man hit, killed by protruding side panel of ST bus, driver booked

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A driver of the state-run MSRTC's 'Shivshahi' bus service was booked for allegedly causing the death of a pedestrian on GB Road in Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Shivaji Ganpat Irule (52) was walking along the road at around 5pm on Saturday when he was hit by a side panel of a bus that was protruding out, said a Kasarwadavli police station official.

"Irule died on the spot. We have booked driver Machindra Karbari Walke (42) from Nashik under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act sections for rash driving. He has not been arrested as yet," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

