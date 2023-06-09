Man Hit, Stabs Another On Delhi Street; Video Goes Viral, Accused Arrested

In yet another bone-chilling incident reported from Delhi, a man has been seen hitting and stabbing another man on a road. The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera that has now gone viral on social media. The attacked has been identified as 22-year-old Sohaib, and the victim has been identified as Kasim. Teh horrific incident took place in Delhi's Nand Nagri PS area on the night of Thursday, June 8, 2023. Police have apprehended Sohaib.

Sohaib first hit Kasim and then was seen stabbing him with a cleaver as the latter was lying on the road. The victim was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) hospital at Dilshad Garden in Delhi's Shahdara. He was later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi. Owing to the severe injuries, he has not given any statement to the police and is undergoing treatment.

Both the accused and victim are residents of the same locality and knew each other. However, the reason behind the conflict is still unknown. An FIR had been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Viral stabbing video emerges from Delhi, accused arrested | WATCH