Man In Hyderabad Spent 6 Lakh On Idlis In 12 Months, Says Swiggy Analysis

The internet is buzzing as the food delivery partner shared an intriguing incident of a single Swiggy user from Hyderabad who spent Rs 6 lakh on ordering idlis over the last 12 months.

Swiggy released its analysis on the occasion of "World Idli Day," celebrated on March 30 every year.

Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most. Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi, are the other cities on the list.

Food partner issued a statement and said, "A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping 6 lakh rupees on this south Indian delicacy. What's more, this user has ordered 8,428 plates of idlis, including orders placed for friends and family, both while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai."

The analysis covered the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and provided interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.

The data also revealed that consumers from Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai prefer idlis between the hours of 8 and 10 in the morning.

According to the release, plain idli is the most widely consumed variety across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most typical order.

Bengaluru is the city where rava idlis are most popular, while ghee/neyi karam podi idlis are popular in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. All cities usually include thatte idli and tiny idli in their idli orders.