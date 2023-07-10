Man Injured As Ruckus Created At Religious Event Over Alleged Conversion

A man was injured after a group of people allegedly created a ruckus at a religious event in Hanumangarh district, alleging Hindus and Sikhs were being converted to Christianity there, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident happened when several local Hindus, accusing the organisers converting people, entered the venue, a marriage garden in Pilibanga.

They flung chairs and created a ruckus in which one person -- Samuel Masih -- was injured, police said, adding he has been admitted to a local government hospital.

The two sides have filed counter FIRs.

Pramod Mawar has alleged in his complaint that Hindus and Sikhs were being converted there, police said.

The second FIR has been filed by Harbansh Lal who alleged that 250-300 people attacked the programme and hit the attendees who were listening to a religious broadcast from Jalandhar.

Lal claimed in the FIR that around 15-20 people have been injured, but police said only one person was admitted to the hospital.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and the matter is being investigated.