Man Injured In Transformer Blast In Southwest Delhi's Najafgarh Area

A 53-year-old man was injured following a blast in a transformer in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.

Hari Om had gone to buy groceries from a shop. When he was keeping groceries on his scooter, there was a blast in the transformer. Om received burn injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The injured was shifted to the Vikas hospital in Najafgarh. Doctor said the victim had received around 60 per cent burn injuries, police said.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Baba Haridas Nagar police station, the DCP added.