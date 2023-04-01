Last Updated:

Man Jumps From Fourth Floor Of Rohini Court, Dies

A 35-year-old man died after jumping off from the fourth floor of the Rohini court here on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of Gurugram, they said.

A suicide note was found, police said, adding that he did not blame anyone for him taking the extreme step.

He was immediately taken to the Saroj Hospital in a CATS ambulance but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, a senior police officer said. 

