Man Killed After Quarrel In Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A 24-year-old man died allegedly after he was hit with a stone following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday evening, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that on Sunday around 9.30 pm, police got information regarding a quarrel near metro pillar number 714, Uttam Nagar where a person received injury.

It was found that Shubham, along with two persons, got into a quarrel with Pradhuman alias Sandhu and his friend when they were at an eatery located above a wine shop, the DCP said.

Shubham and his friends left from there, but later Pradhuman and his friend attacked Shubham when he was sitting at a nearby place. They hit the victim with a heavy stone which led to his death, Vardhan said.

A case of murder has been registered and Pradhuman has been arrested. Raids are on for the other accused who has been identified, the DCP said, adding that angle of previous enmity is also under investigation.