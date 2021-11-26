Man Killed, Dumped In Sugarcane Fields In UP Village

A man was strangled in Bhenswal village of Shamli district by two persons over a quarrel, police on Friday said.

Devendra Kumar was reported abducted by his family at the Garhi Pukhta Police Station on Thursday night.

The family reported receiving a phone call with a demand for Rs 5 lakh as ransom for letting Devendra go, Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

During its investigation, police arrested a man named Lalit, who revealed that he, along with another man named Vicky Sharma, killed Devendra over a fight and dumped his body in the sugarcane fields, Mishra said.

He said the ransom call was made only to mislead the police.

The body of the victim was recovered from the field and was sent for a post mortem, Mishra said.

A hunt is on to nab Sharma, he added.

