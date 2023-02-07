Man Killed, Son Injured After Woman Runs Them Over In Bengaluru; Accident Caught On Camera

Another person lost his life due to reckless driving that was recently seen in the streets of Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. The accident dated January 28 was reported in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli area where a woman driving a car ran over a man on a scooty.

In the CCTV visuals which surfaced from the accident site, the car was seen hitting the scooty from behind following which it went on to mow down the rider.

Victim & accused have been identified

According to Republic's sources, the victim identified as Sanjay Babu was travelling with his son Vedanth and he died on the spot after the collision. CCTV visuals show that the car came to a halt after the victim's body got stuck under the vehicle and within seconds it was surrounded by locals. Sources informed that the man was carried to the hospital but did not respond to treatment suggesting that he died right after the accident. His son, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital as he too sustained injuries after being run over. The accused, on the other hand, is an elderly woman and has been identified as Shubha.