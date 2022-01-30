Man killed while crossing road, driver of unidentified vehicle absconds

Nagpur, Jan 30 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Nagpur-Bhandara road in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Ashish Kale was crossing the road when the incident took place, a Pardi police station official said, adding that the driver of the offending vehicle fled without offering medical help to the victim.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver for causing death by negligence, rash driving and other offences, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)