Man kills friend for marrying his sister: Police

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly killed his friend for marrying his sister after eloping with her in Churu district of Rajasthan.

The body of Manish, 27, was found in an agriculture farm in the Rajgarh area on Sunday morning, police said, adding he had gone to meet his friend Vikas last night.

Manish and Vikas became friends during their stay in a Haryana jail under judicial custody a few months back. Manish was a rape accused while Vikas was under custody in a case of petrol pump loot.

Vikas had arranged for Manish’s bail after which he had started visiting the former’s house and befriended his sister. Nearly 10 months ago, Manish and Pooja eloped and got married.

“This annoyed Vikas who threatened to kill him. Manish was engaged in transportation work in Delhi and recently came to Churu. Last night, he went to meet Vikas but did not return. His body was found in an agriculture farm today,” SHO Rajgarh Krishna Kumar said.

He said the accused is absconding and being searched. PTI SDA RAX RAX

