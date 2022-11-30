Man Kills Lover's Brother, Injures Her Father

A jilted lover killed his girlfriend's brother and injured her father critically after they objected to his relationship with her in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Biren Samal alias Santanu of Ransol village while the deceased has been identified as Jitendra Mahapatra of Bambilo village, the police said.

According to police, Samal came to Tarini chhak in Kaliapani where his girlfriend’s brother, Jitendra has a shop in the market and attacked him with a sharp weapon on Tuesday. Hearing Mahapatra’s scream, his father Santosh came to his rescue, but Samal also attacked him, police said.

Shopkeepers of Tarini Chhak and locals present in the market over powered the accused and brutally thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The accused was taken to the police station.

Police rescued both the injured persons and rushed them to Sukinda Community Health Centre where Jitendra succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday night. Later, Santosh was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, police said.

According to sources, the accused had a relationship with Jitendra's sister. However, her brother and father were against it as Samal was already married.

In an act of revenge, Samal attacked the woman's father and brother with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Irate over the incident, locals demolished the accused's house and set his truck on fire on Wednesday. Later, they staged a dharna near Tarini Chhak, demanding stringent action against the accused.

Police have seized the body and sent it for postmortem after registering a case of murder.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," said Kaliapani police station Inspector-in-Charge Susanta Kumar Dash.