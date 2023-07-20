Man Kills Mother And Sister, Critically Injures Father Over Family Dispute In UP

In a horrifying incident that shook the Kareli locality of the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Arif, mercilessly killed his mother and sister and critically injured his father. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday evening and sent shockwaves across the community.

The deceased women were identified as Aneesa Begum (65) and Nikhat Jahan (33). The injured father, Mohammad Qadir (70), was rushed to SRN hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

The gruesome attack did not stop there. When the police arrived at the scene to apprehend the accused, Arif unleashed a violent assault, throwing acid-filled bottles at them. As a result, four policemen, including Kareli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shwetabh Pandey, sustained minor injuries.

Describing the harrowing situation, ACP Pandey stated that Arif had a dispute with his family members, and in a fit of rage, he targeted his parents and sister with a vicious intention to kill. While other family members managed to escape to another part of the house, Arif unleashed his brutal attack on his immediate family.

The accused went to extreme lengths to execute his sinister plan. He set a portion of the house on fire, creating further chaos and challenging the police's efforts to apprehend him. The officers had to resort to tear gas, anti-riot guns, and water pressure pipes to enter the house and finally nab the culprit.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Arif had stocked multiple bottles filled with acid, two to three knives, and an axe inside the house, indicating his intention to harm his family members. Fortunately, the police managed to rescue two minors from the house.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are seeking to understand the motive behind such a brutal and premeditated attack. The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief, highlighting the need for vigilance and early intervention in cases involving family disputes and escalating tensions.