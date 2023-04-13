Last Updated:

Man Kills Mother, Hangs Self Over Family Dispute

A newly married man killed his mother before hanging himself to death allegedly due to a family dispute, police said on Thursday

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


A newly married man killed his mother before hanging himself to death allegedly due to a family dispute, police said on Thursday.

They said Vivek Verma alias Nikhil (28), who ran a coaching class, was found hanging with a ceiling hook on Wednesday, while Rajkumari Verma (60) was lying dead on the floor of their house at R K Nagar under Nazirabad police station area.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar told PTI the exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide case was yet to be ascertained.

Prima facie, it appeared Vivek first strangulated his mother to death dead before hanging himself, he said.

Forensic experts were called in at the site to gather scientific evidence.

Locals said there was a property dispute between Nikhil's mother and his wife Priyanka.

READ | Police held 29-year-old man in Gokalpuri couple murder case
READ | Kanpur fire: Fumes still coming out from AR towers, blaze control by evening, says police
READ | At least 500 shops gutted in massive fire in Kanpur's Basmandi, fire tenders on the spot

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT