Man Kills Self By Jumping In Front Of Train On Delhi Metro's Blue Line

A 65-year-old man, who under depression after his business suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Thursday, allegedly after jumping in front of a moving train at Tilak Nagar metro station, police said.

The incident was reported at 8.34 am, they said.

It led to brief delay in services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro, DMRC officials said, adding, the train was going towards Dwarka station. A senior police officer said the man was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. He has been identified as Satish Malhotra, and was a resident of Tilak Nagar, the police officer said.

Malhotra was running a spare parts shop in Karol Bagh and his business had suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to which he was under depression, said his son-in-law, who identified the body, according to police. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had also taken to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay, earlier in the day. "Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

