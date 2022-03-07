Man kills wife, bothers-in-laws in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 43-year-old man shot dead his wife and her two brothers allegedly after a fight with them over a domestic issue at his house in Northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Monday.

Hitendra fired several rounds in a fit of rage after an argument broke out between him, his wife and in-laws on Sunday night, they said.

Information about the incident near Yadav Market at Shakurpur was received at the Subhash Place police station around 11.25 pm on Sunday, police said.

Hitendra's wife Seema (39) and her bothers Surendra (36) and Vijay (33) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that Vijay's wife Babita (33) suffered bullet injuries and is being treated.

"During inquiry, it was learnt that there was a quarrel between Hitendra and his in-laws. He shot at his two brothers-in-law, wife and sister-in-law, who had come to his house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Police said Seema's family members had come to speak with Hitendra about a domestic issue, police said.

Rangnani said that a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The weapon, a licensed pistol, used in the offence has also been recovered, police said. Hitendra's earnings were from rent. PTI AMP ANB ANB

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)