Man Kills Wife In Broad Daylight At Marketplace In Punjab’s Sangrur, Then Attempts Suicide

In a sensational incident that occurred in Punjab’s Sangrur, a man brutally killed his wife in broad daylight on Monday, August 7 at a crowded place. The accused attacked her with an axe multiple times leading to her death on the spot. Not only this, the accused after killing his wife, even tried to commit suicide by consuming poison and also injured himself severely.

The local police, after receiving information about the incident, immediately reached the spot and took both of them to a nearby hospital, where the woman was declared officially dead by the doctor. The accused is undergoing treatment. As per sources, the condition of the accused is said to be stable at present.

A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated. The police are talking to the family members of the deceased to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Shocking incident in Punjab

The shocking incident reportedly occurred at a crowded place in the Sunam Market area, where the accused, after killing his wife with an axe, injured himself badly and later consumed poison in the middle of the market, while several other people were present nearby. The crowd present at the spot threw stones, water and wooden blocks at the accused in order to save the woman, but the man kept attacking his wife and also threatened the crowd.

If police sources are to be believed, the relationship between the husband and the wife was not good and a divorce case was under process between the two. It is believed that the divorce case took this ugly turn. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby, and the video later went viral on social media. In the video, the accused can be seen attacking his wife with an axe, which created a ruckus in the market for a few minutes.