Man Leaves Girlfriend Lying Unconscious On Road After Brutal Thrashing In MP; Arrested

A horrific incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district where a man brutally assaulted his partner after she refused to marry him. The incident reportedy happened on December 21 in the Mauganj area and the video which was shot by the accused's accomplices has now gone viral on social media.

Man brutally thrashes woman over marriage refusal

In the video, the couple can be seen holding hands and talking while the accused man's friend is shooting the video. The accused then asks his friend to stop recording and in a fit of rage begins beating up the woman.

He slaps her on the face, slams her head to the ground, and kicks her. He even stomps her face twice and all over her body while the woman covering her face in defence as she eventually loses conscious.

The man then picks her up and tries to make her stand on her feet and slaps her on the back.

But the woman has lost her senses.

The accused then abandons the woman and flees the spot.

Eyewitness accounts

Locals say the woman fainted during the fight and was left unconscious on the side of the road for almost two hours. Villagers then informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot and took the woman to a hospital. A case under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused was arrested.

What the police say

Naveen Tiwari, sub-divisional police officer of Rewa said, "The youth already had prior acquaintance with the girl. Some boys also made a video of the incident. The condition of the girl was very bad as first she was not registered for taking action against the man".

He further said, "As the video went viral, the woman was called again and then she agreed to file an FIR agaist him. The accused is now in police custody and action under sec 151 of IPC will be taken".

The accused seen in this video and the person who made the video are being interrogated. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Tripathi, a 24-year-old man, reports ANI.