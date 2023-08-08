Last Updated:

Man Makes Threat Call To Maharashtra Mantralaya, Arrested

The threatening call allegedly came through to the Maharashtra Ministry Control Room.

Piyush Gupta
Maharashtra Mantralaya

Maharashtra Mantralaya (Secretariat). | Image: PTI/File


A threat call was received at the Maharashtra Mantralaya on Monday night, with the caller claiming a terror attack in a day or two at the Ministry. The threatening call allegedly came through to the Maharashtra Ministry Control Room. Following this, the police quickly became involved in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused who had made the call. 

Mumbai Police said, "A man has been arrested for making a threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya last night, stating that there will be a terror attack in a day or two."

The Mumbai police said that a 61-year-old man named Prakash Kishanchand Khemani was arrested by the Kandiwali Police for making the threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya. The police stated that the accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday, August 8.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

