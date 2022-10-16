Man Opens Fire Inside Hospital In Haryana's Sirsa, Several Injured; CCTV Footage Emerges

An incident of firing was reported at a Hospital in Haryana's Sirsa following the fight between the two groups, which left at least three people injured. A probe has been launched into the matter by the police.

According to sources, there was a fight between the two groups after which they reached the civil hospital, where another scuffle broke out between them. During this, a person opened fire. The viral CCTV footage shows the gun-wielding man leaving the hospital.

An advocate and his friend had a brawl with another person who was walking his dog, police said, adding that one person has been seriously injured in the incident.

"We received a call from the hospital at midnight 12 am after the firing incident. We were told that people received bullet injuries, including one on his head. The scuffle took place between the advocate and his friends and a person had taken his dog for a walk," Sirsa DSP Sadhuram said.

"Two people came to the hospital last night when a person from outside the hospital opened fire. My leg is injured during the incident. These types of incidents have also taken place before," said the injured hospital staffer.

Earlier this year, the staff of a private hospital in Karnal district had a narrow escape after a miscreant opened fire inside the medical facility. The assailant fired at least 10-12 rounds of bullets at the cabins of two doctors.