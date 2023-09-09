Man pulling girl’s clothes, placing hand on her shoulder shows sexual intent, says MP HC

Madhya Pradesh High Court while confirming the conviction of a person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), ruled that "a man pulling the clothes of a girl and putting his hand on her shoulder shows his sexual intent.”

What is the sexual offence?

Notably, the accused had put his hand on the victim’s shoulder. The accused has been booked under Section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7/8 of POCSO Act. The Court also upheld the sentence of three years' imprisonment along with a fine of ₹4,000.

The prosecution claimed that the appellant-accused seized the victim's hand with malice aforethought while she was returning from her relative's home and pulled her clothes. The victim was a 9th grade student. Her uncle Manish arrived when she called out for help, and the appellant fled the area after threatening her. That’s when the appellant moved the High Court challenging the same.

Further ordering the conviction of the accused the single-judge Justice Prem Narayan Singh said that as per law, any prosecution for any offence under the POCSO Act requires a culpable mental state on the part of the accused and the same shall be presumed by the special court in such a type of offense.

"So far as the demurrer of sexual intent is concerned, at the time of incident, the appellant was a 22 years old person. He pulled the clothes of a prosecutrix and put his hand on her shoulder. This conduct clearly signified the sexual instinct of the appellant," the Court held.

In defence for the accused, his counsel said that the prosecutor's age was not fairly considered and that the appellant did not commit any sexual assaults.

"Virtually, the testimony of prosecutrix should be regarded as an injured witness of the case and it is well settled that criminal jurisprudence attaches great weightage to the evidence of a person injured in the incidence. Such a testimony comes with an in-built guarantee of truth, especially when it is a case of molestation or sexual assault. Such type of witness cannot spare the actual culprit in order to foist an innocent person," the Court responded.