Man Rescues A Policeman In Firozabad Amid Violent Anti-CAA Protest

A man named Hajji Qadir came to the rescue of a policeman after he was beaten up by an angry mob during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.The policeman named Ajay Kumar injured his head and hand during the December 20 protests that unfolded in Firozabad.The man who rescued Ajay Kumar, Hajj Qadir took the cop to his home and dropped him off to the police station when the situation cooled down.

Policeman hails man for rescuing him

Ajay Kumar said, "Hajji Qadir Sahab took me to his home. I had sustained injuries on one of my fingers and head. He gave me water and his clothes to wear and assured me that I will be safe. He took me to the police station later. He came like an angel in my life. Had it not been for him, I would have been killed."

Rescuer shares his experience

Hajj Qadir recalled the incident and said that he was reading Namaz when he was told that a policeman had been surrounded by the mob. The crowd got violent and police resorted to force in order to control the situation on December 20 in Firozabad. "He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn't know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity," Qadir said.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Amid the raging anti-CAA protests that have turned violent in many parts of the country, the internet services has been suspended in Mathura from Thursday morning till Friday evening. Additionally, restrictions under Section-144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in various parts of the state to contain the violence and maintain law and order. Currently, places like Aligarh, Hathras and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing violent protests against the amended Citizenship law.

COAS slams violent protests

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday slammed the violence that plagued several college and university campuses during the weeks-long anti-CAA agitation across the country. Addressing an event in New Delhi, Rawat said that those who lead students to commit violence and arson do not represent leadership. This is the first comment made by the Army chief on the agitation around the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. We are witnessing a large number of college and university students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out violence and arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat said.

(With ANI Inputs)

