Uttarakhand Man Sends Out Wedding Invite To 1,500 Guests Via Inland Letters

In a unique way for sending out wedding invitations, a man residing in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand invited around 1,500 guests to his son's wedding via inland letters on Monday.

Sundaramani Mandoli, hailing from the Fali village in Chamoli has printed the wedding invitation of her son Manish who is posted with the Indian Army on the inland letter card. The wedding is scheduled to take place on March 12.

"My father was also posted in the Army at a time when there was no facility of communication like telephone, mobile phones and inland letter card was the only means to communicate. When the postman used to give the letter written by my father on the inland card, the mother used to be happy. I also have my son's wedding card printed on inland letter card," the to-be groom told ANI.

Manish said that since inland letter cards are not circulated as much nowadays, he had to struggle to collect these cards.

READ | 500 Couples Tie Knot At Mass Marriage In UP's Ayodhya; Brides Get Rs 65,000 Each

READ | Delhi Hospital Hosts Wedding Of Woman Displaced In Riots

'Adopting older ways of communication'

Dhirendra Kumar, the postmaster of the sub-post office at the Ghat Tehsil headquarters, said that the people are slowly moving towards adopting older ways of communication.

"Inland letter card is still in circulation. Now, if any customer at the post office asks for the cards, inland cards then it is given to them. A few days before a person took about 500 inland letter cards saying that he had to get his son's wedding card printed on inland letter card," Kumar said.

He added that another person came asking for 1,500 inland letter cards. The post office will provide the people with the inland letters, thus boosting its sale and increasing the work and salaries of post officers, he added.

READ | Llama In A Tuxedo Steals Limelight At Wedding, Bride Upset With The Uninvited Guest

READ | Chinese Bride's Family Misses Wedding In WB's East Midnapore Due To Coronavirus Measures

(With inputs from ANI)