Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl In UP's Ballia

A special court in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl.

Special judge Govind Mohan awarded life imprisonment to Rohit Chauhan, 38, and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him on Wednesday, advocate Tribhuvan Nath Yadav said.

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had convicted Chauhan on January 24 for the offence.

The girl was raped in May last year.

The case was lodged at Nagra police station.

