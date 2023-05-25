Man Sets Himself On Fire Over Property Issue With Son, Sustains Minor Burn Injuries

A 55-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire over a property dispute with his kin in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

The man, who sustained minor burn injuries, was immediately rushed to a hospital and is now stable, they said. Police said a PCR call was received at 12.42 pm regarding the incident.

Pratap Singh (55) had purchased a 33-square-yard plot and built a three-story building. One of Pratap's four sons, Krishan Pal (30), had contributed Rs 7.5 lakh for the construction of the house, the police said.

According to police, Krishan and his wife Bharti wanted either their money back or a half share of the property. They had been arguing over the matter for the past six months, they said.

On Thursday, Pratap and Krishan's kin met and decided to resolve the issue. They reached an agreement but Bharti, who was unhappy with the settlement, allegedly threatened to implicate Pratap, his wife and other sons in a false molestation case, police said.

Pratap got frightened and poured kerosene oil and tried to set himself on fire, police said. Pratap's family members doused the fire immediately and he was taken to the GTB Hospital, they said.

Police said Pratap has sustained minor burn injuries and is stable. Inquiry in the matter is in progress, they added.