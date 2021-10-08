Man Shot Dead In J&K's Anantnag After CRPF Fires At Vehicle On Checkpoint

One person died on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag after being shot at by Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 40th Battalion. According to Kashmir Zone Police, a Naka was established by the forces in Anantnag's Monghal Bridge when a suspected vehicle without a number plate was signalled to stop. However, the SUV rushed towards the Naka party prompting security forces to take action. The incident comes at a time civilians are being regularly targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Police shared pictures of the suspicious vehicle.

A Naka was established by 40Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge .A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the Naka party, however, it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops.

More details on the matter are awaited as 'identification and credentials of the deceased person is being verified,' J&K Police informed.

Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

On Tuesday, three civilians were attacked and killed in Srinagar and Bandipora in three separate terrorist attacks. Later on Thursday, two teachers were dragged out of their car and shot dead by terrorists. On Thursday night, a suspicious vehicle was spotted in South Kashmir.

In Tuesday's incident a poor street vendor, a Kashmiri Pandit and a non-Kashmiri local was attacked and in Thursday's horrifying incident a Sikh school principal and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher were killed.

The kin of one of the deceased teachers, Deepak Chand, informed the media that the situation in the valley is very tense and asked for the government's support to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, some former police and government officials of Jammu and Kashmir said that these attacks are being carried to scare the minority community which is trying to return to their ancestorial houses in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for an emergency meeting along with DGP Vijay Kumar to bring the situation under control.

Several protests erupted across Jammu and Kashmir as citizens extended their support to the victims' families and condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The protesters demanded a permanent solution to stop the killings of the innocents.

In the latest update, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested six terrorists from the Bandipora region after Tuesday's attacks. However, the primary accused is still on run.