Man slapped with PSA in J&K's Ramban, sent to jail

Banihal/Jammu, May 5 (PTI) A man, who was arrested in 2017 in connection with an attack on a security forces camp in the Banihal area of Ramban district, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday after he was found to be in contact with some suspect individuals in Kashmir Valley, officials said.

Mohmmad Ibrahim Gujjar was slapped with the PSA after the District Magistrate of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir approved a dossier against him filed by the police, they said.

He was subsequently detained and sent to the Kotbalwal jail in Jammu, they said.

According to sources, Ibrahim was found to be in touch with some suspect individuals in Kashmir Valley over phone.

They said Ibrahim was not directly involved in the attack on the SSB camp in 2017. He was in touch with those who attacked the camp. All the three attackers were arrested within days of the incident, besides him.

One SSB jawan was killed and another was injured in the attack. Ibrahim was released from jail a year ago, they said. PTI COR AB SMN

