Man Slits Lover's Throat Over Alleged Infidelity; Shares Video Of Murder On Social Media

At a time when the Shraddha murder case has sent shock waves across the country, another gruesome murder was reported in the state of Madhya Pradesh where a man allegedly slit a woman's throat, shot a video of her dead body, and shared it on social media.

As per reports, the incident took place a week ago, however, the police are still looking for the alleged man, who has claimed that he has slit a 25-year-old woman's throat and killed her.

In the video circulated on social media, the man who allegedly killed the woman was heard saying, 'Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka' (do not be unfaithful), and then revealed the woman's dead body. In the same video, the man claims that he is a businessman and that the deceased woman was cheating on him with his business partner.

In another video, the man, who is currently absconding, was heard saying, "Babu heaven mein phir milenge (dear, we'll meet again in heaven)."

As per the police, the deceased woman and the man in the video were staying in a resort in Jabalpur on November 5. The man, Abhijit Patidar, was last seen at the resort on November 7. The door of the hotel room was opened with a master key on November 8, following which, the body of the woman was recovered.